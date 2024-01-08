Occupants launched online service for passportization in temporarily occupied territories

The occupiers have launched the online service "I am in Russia" to speed up the passportization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the National Resistance Center.

The Russians offer residents of the TOT, including minors (from the age of 14), to apply online for a Russian passport and insurance. In addition, the service is also used to make an appointment with a doctor, but only if you have a Russian passport. In this way, the occupiers are once again violating international law by depriving TOT residents who have not received a Russian document of medical care.

"The occupiers are forced to launch such a service because most locals refuse to get a passport. Many people are sabotaging the process, but now the Russians will force civilians to register online," the National Resistance Center said.

