Rada Committee revealed corruption risks in government’s draft law on mobilization – "Servant of People" Radina

At a meeting on Monday, January 8, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognized the government’s draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risks. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, who were present, promised to eliminate the defects.

The head of the committee and People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Anastasiia Radina said this in a comment to UP, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the committee concluded that mobilization is needed in Ukraine, but some provisions of the relevant draft law have corruption risks.

However, Radina did not specify which norms she was talking about and promised to provide this information later.

She added that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. They agreed with the committee's conclusion and promised to eliminate the defects.

Read more: Relevant committee of Verkhovna Rada supported recall of Bezuhla from post of Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee. DOCUMENT

As a reminder, on December 25, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service."

Later, the deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, Yevheniia Kravchuk, said that this document would not be voted on in the version proposed by the government and that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security would develop a compromise version.