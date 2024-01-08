Explosion occurs on railroad tracks near oil depot in Nizhny Tagil, Russia - Russian Media

In Nizhny Tagil, an explosion occurred on the railroad tracks near an oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

The explosion occurred on the railroad tracks near the oil depot in Nizhny Tagil, namely near the San Donato station.

"The explosive device was fixed under the tanker. Another one was found nearby. No one was injured," the statement said.

At the same time, train traffic in Nizhny Tagil was suspended. It is noted that law enforcement officers are currently conducting "operational activities" there.

