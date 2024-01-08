It is more profitable for West to help Ukraine now to avoid crisis in future, - Kuleba

Western countries will have to help Ukraine anyway, but it is more profitable for them to do so now than in the future.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"If the support is suspended, Russia may succeed and break through the front line. Then we will have to resume support, as there will be a very strong public reaction in favor of supporting Ukraine," the minister said in an interview with El Pais.

Kuleba emphasized that the same politicians who decided to stop supporting Ukraine will decide to provide it, but in extreme circumstances. "Therefore, even from a purely realistic political perspective, it makes more sense to provide assistance now to avoid a crisis in the future," he said.

Commenting on the delay in providing aid from the European Union due to Hungary's position, the Foreign Minister noted that there is a clear understanding among the other 26 EU member states that assistance to Ukraine will be provided in one form or another, and the delay was taken to try to reach a consensus decision.

