DIU obtains 100 gigabytes of classified information on Russian military-industrial complex worth $1.5 billion

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that it has received 100 gigabytes of classified data from the Russian enterprise Special Technological Center LLC (STC).

Information about this appeared on the official website of the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

Special Technological Center LLC has been under sanctions since 2016. Its facilities produce military equipment and machinery used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

The DIU reports that the company produces Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a range of electronic warfare and intelligence equipment, and other military products.

"The array of information transferred to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine contains documentation for 194 nomenclature items: drawings, specifications, patents, software, etc. - it is about both existing and promising military developments. According to preliminary estimates, the value of the data obtained may be as high as $1.5 billion. This is a significant blow to terrorist Moscow: the archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and weaken the aggressor state," the statement said.

It is noted that it was possible to obtain classified information from one of the critical enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex due to effective cooperation with patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community.