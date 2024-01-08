Zelenskyy discusses return of children deported by Russia and Peace Formula with Emir of Qatar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyy thanked Qatar for its mediation role in the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The parties discussed further coordination in this area.

The interlocutors also discussed in detail the continuation of work on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organization of the upcoming Global Peace Summit. Zelenskyy invited the Qatari representative to the next meeting of advisors in Davos.

