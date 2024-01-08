Allies did not ask Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on freezing war – Kuleba

The allies did not ask Ukraine to negotiate with Russia to freeze the war.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our allies did not ask us to negotiate with Russia on freezing the war, either when we were sitting with delegations or at meetings behind closed doors in a shortened format. This is not something that anyone can dare to put on the table as an option. Everything else is just noise," Kuleba said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The minister emphasized that there are wars in which one side must win and the other must lose, and the Russian aggression against Ukraine is just such a war. "Ukraine must win. Russia must lose. And all political thinking should be aimed at achieving this goal," Kuleba said.

"Putin wants neither a frozen conflict nor peace. Those who propose a frozen conflict claim to be acting in the interests of Ukraine and peace, but in reality they are helping Putin and ignoring what Russia is today. Between 2014 and 2022, we held almost 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia, which was already a de facto frozen conflict. We announced and established 20 ceasefire agreements, all of which were violated by Russia, and the endless negotiations ended with Putin's large-scale invasion," the Foreign Minister reminded.

