Ukraine, Sweden, Canada and United Kingdom appeal to ICAO over UIA plane shot down by Iran

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and three other countries jointly initiated a dispute at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran for using weapons against a civilian aircraft, UIA flight PS752.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the official website of the Ministry.

The ministers of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom said they had jointly initiated a dispute at ICAO against the Islamic Republic of Iran for using weapons against a civilian aircraft in flight in violation of Iran's international legal obligations under Article 3bis of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (known as the Chicago Convention).

"4 years ago, Iran shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, killing 176 people, including citizens and residents of our countries. For four years now, Iran has refused to assume full international legal responsibility for the downing of flight PS752, despite numerous attempts to enter into negotiations on this issue," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the names of those convicted of shooting down the UIA plane in Iran have not yet been named.

