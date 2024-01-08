Internal audit of Defense Ministry revealed violations worth UAH 10 billion over past 4 months – Umierov

The internal audit of the Ministry of Defense over the past 4 months has revealed violations worth more than UAH 10 billion.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the priorities of the Ministry of Defense team is to cleanse the system of dishonest participants - inside and outside the institution. We are actively working on this - in close cooperation with law enforcement agencies, we are eradicating corruption. The system is resisting, but we will overcome it.

The internal audit of the Ministry of Defense and the renewed General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense have become fully operational. They have already identified many violations - over the past 4 months, more than UAH 10 billion in violations that were committed earlier. We are responding harshly to all cases," Umierov wrote on Facebook.

