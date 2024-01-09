White House is discussing production of modern weapons for Ukraine with US defense industry - Reuters

According to Reuters, officials of the US presidential administration met with representatives of 12 US defence companies to discuss the prospects of arms production for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Unnamed representatives of the White House said that the meeting was attended by heads of companies representing various areas of the US military-industrial complex.

It is noted that President Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the meeting to "renew the focus on assisting Ukraine and overcoming a number of key technological challenges they have identified as holding back its progress and momentum on the battlefield".

The participants included managers from Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries, which mainly specialise in defence computer systems, as well as Fortem and Skydio, which deal with drones and counter-drone operations.

The meeting participants discussed how the United States could provide Ukraine with additional military assistance. In particular, they discussed demining technologies, drones and systems to combat Russian drones.

White House sources note that the US is thus trying to expand Ukraine's access to the most advanced American technologies. US officials also confirmed that the companies represented at the meeting are already working directly with the Ukrainian government.