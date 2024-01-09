Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions, during day - 67 clashes – General Staff

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple launch rocket systems not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

As noted, 67 clashes took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 55 missile and 22 air strikes, fired 35 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out in: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region; Novoselivka in Donetsk region.

About 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 2 occupants' attacks on the east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day," the statement said.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the militants in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 12 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks on the south of Chervone, on the west of Verbove and on the north of Novoprokopivka.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy keeps trying to drive our units out of their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 12 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces," the General Staff added.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

It is also recalled that over the past day, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

Missile troops destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots.