Draft law on mobilization pays considerable attention to replenishment of losses in military units - Head of Parliamentary Committee on National Security Zavitnevych

Certain provisions of the draft law on mobilization will be significantly changed. During the discussions of the document, considerable attention was paid to the arguments for replenishing losses in combat units.

Oleksandr Zavitnevych, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the discussions also touched upon the issue of financing and sources of covering the needs, taking into account the resources of the Ukrainian economy.

"All the meetings had a working atmosphere, heated discussions, exchange of arguments, sometimes emotional. First of all, it concerned finding a balance between the constitutional rights of citizens and the measures proposed in the draft law to address the mobilization tasks that restrict these rights," Zavitnevych said.

He predicts that certain provisions of the draft law will be significantly amended during its consideration by the Rada.

The final decision on the draft law on mobilisation is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 January, he added.

As a reminder, on 25 December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Draft Law No. 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service".

Later, the deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Yevhenia Kravchuk, said that the document would not be voted on in the version proposed by the government, and that the Parliamentary Committee on National Security would work out a compromise version.