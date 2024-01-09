NATO’s defense industry is not ready for war of this duration - Zavitnevych on fall in military aid to Ukraine

The reduction in military aid to Ukraine is due to low stocks in Western countries and their unwillingness to quickly increase production.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, one of the reasons is the unpreparedness of the NATO defence industry for a war of this duration, and with such an intensity of ammunition consumption on the battlefield, and the need for military equipment to maintain parity with Russia, which has been preparing for war for decades," he said.

According to him, the stocks that were in the warehouses of Western countries have been largely used up and require investment to replenish. "We should not forget that a significant part of the weapons supplied to Ukraine is high-tech and its production requires not days, but even several months," the head of the Defence Committee added.

According to Zavitnevych, the other reason is the result of objective processes and procedures that are used to develop the Western economy.

"It should be borne in mind that there is no martial law in the West, so there is no possibility to drastically change the volume of orders and allocate resources for the production of weapons and military equipment (WME). Unlike authoritarian and dictatorial forms of government, where contracts, government orders and even entire enterprises can be changed manually, the West has a market economy. There, everything happens in a civilised peacetime order, in which the concept of a contract, responsibility for its fulfilment and large fines for violations are in force."

This means that in order to launch production of one product line, the production of another must be suspended, and the customer must be compensated for the shortfall in the delivery of what was promised, Zavitnevych said.

