Ukrainian Armed Forces captured almost 30 occupants within 3 days – Tarnavskyi

Russian invaders’ losses in the Tavria sector amounted to 375 people over the last day.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, Ukrainian soldiers captured almost 30 Russian occupants within three days. At the same time, the Russians did not carry out any air strikes yesterday.

"The enemy launched 5 missile attacks in OSGT Tavria Joint Forces Operation Zone yesterday, conducted 37 combat engagements and fired 452 artillery shells.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas," the statement said.

Total enemy losses amounted to 375 people and 21 units of military equipment over the past day. In particular, 2 tanks, 5 armored personnel vehicles, 1 artillery system, 9 UAVs, 2 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

