Russian missile attack on Kyiv on December 29, 2023: Death toll rises to 33
A Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed 33 people. Today, one more person was found dead in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA press service.
"During the dismantling of the destroyed building structures in a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district, signs of another victim were found. These data were confirmed by the national police," the statement said.
Thus, the number of victims increased to 33 people.
