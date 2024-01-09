Zaluzhnyi did not get what he asked for from West. This is shame for US Congress – Hodges

Western partners have not responded to the list of Ukraine’s needs voiced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. If the US government and Congress abdicate their responsibility, it will be a gift to the Kremlin.

This was stated by the former commander of the US forces in Europe, General (retired) Ben Hodges, as quoted by ERR, Censor.NET reports.

The general emphasized that the interview with The Economist was very useful.

"He has accurately identified the challenges and needs of the Armed Forces. This is exactly the kind of analysis you want from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. A very professional analysis, without emotion. This is a very good list for Ukraine and for all of us, which is worth studying," the American general said.

However, according to him, the West did not respond openly to either Zaluzhny's interview or the list of needs.

"It is a disgrace to our Congress that they have abdicated their responsibility. I hope that this issue will be resolved this month or in early February. If our government and Congress abdicate their responsibility, it will be a gift to the Kremlin," Hodges emphasized.

The general noted that Ukraine will continue to fight in any case, but the West will "lose big" if it does not help Kyiv win the war.

"The Chinese are now watching Russia's actions. The Chinese are also watching what Iran is doing with the help of Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah," Hodges said.

The general emphasized that the West's failure to prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure gives courage to Iran, North Korea and China.

"Our failure in Ukraine will have global consequences," Hodges summarized.

