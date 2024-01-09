US, allies hold secret meeting with Ukraine on ’peace plan’ with Russia - Bloomberg

Last month, Ukraine’s G7 allies and a small group of countries from the global South held a secret meeting to try to garner support for Kyiv’s conditions for peace talks with Russia.

It is noted that the secret meeting of national security advisers, which had not been previously disclosed, took place on December 16 in Saudi Arabia. It followed larger and more public meetings aimed at countering Moscow's attempts to divide and portray Ukraine and its allies as "unwilling to negotiate an end to the war."

The secrecy was partly aimed at making the participating countries feel more comfortable joining.

According to the sources, the smaller format allowed for a freer and more frank discussion of Ukraine's peace formula and plans to advance the process, as well as the principles of potential future engagement with Russia.

Bloomberg noted that the allies' efforts have weakened in recent months. The US and EU have seen more than $100 billion in vital aid stalled in the approval process in Washington and Brussels, and Ukraine's counteroffensive last year failed to bring a major turnaround on the battlefield.

According to people familiar with the proceedings, no significant progress was made at the last meeting, held in Riyadh. According to their information, Ukraine and its G7 allies continued to resist calls from the South to engage directly with Russia. Moscow condemned the efforts of its allies, to which the aggressor country was not invited.

While senior officials from India, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey attended the December meeting in Riyadh, other major countries of the global South that had attended some of the previous major sessions - including China, Brazil, and the UAE - did not send representatives.

Sources told the publication that many participating countries consider Beijing to be a key factor in influencing Moscow, given the close ties between the two countries. Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency this year, submitted a written statement.

"Kyiv and its G7 allies reaffirmed their view that a just peace must respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. They also stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's goals have not changed, and he has shown no signs of a serious desire to negotiate on the merits and has not adhered to previous agreements," the newspaper noted.

The allies have made it clear that they will continue to support Ukraine, and the EU and the US have expressed confidence that support packages will be agreed upon.