Situation in Kupiansk direction is under control, there are no "red flags" for Kharkiv residents – Ground Forces of AFU

The Russian invaders are not making any significant progress in the Kupiansk sector. The Ukrainian defense forces are in active defense.

This was stated by Volodymyr Fito, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We see that the enemy is not making any significant progress in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders are in active defense, trying to improve their tactical position at the best opportunity, and moving to offensive actions. And there is no success. Therefore, Kharkiv residents can be calm for now. Foreign media reports about an attack on Kharkiv are the enemy's intentions, as we understand, and this includes Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv, and the whole of Ukraine. But there are no "red flags" for Kharkiv residents at the moment," he said.

Fito urged to use information from official sources and added that the situation in the Kupiansk direction is under control.

"The number of troops on the border and in the Kupiansk direction does not change, we are repelling the enemy," Fito said.

He reminded that the enemy had been attacking in this area since October, and the Ukrainian forces saw the occupiers' preparations and prepared for them, "taking symmetrical measures." In particular, they brought up reserves and strengthened engineering structures.

"Now we see that the enemy is trying to find a weakness in the defense along the entire area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSG (operational-strategic group). And the emphasis is shifting. For example, it may shift from Bakhmut to Kupiansk, or from Kupiansk to Bakhmut. All directions are important for the enemy," Fito summarized.

Read more: The Telegraph says Russia is planning a "large-scale offensive" near Kharkiv: Ground forces say story is not credible