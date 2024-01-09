ENG
Zelenskyy and Romanian President Iohannis discussed the security situation and bilateral priorities for 2024

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today I had a very good in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed the security situation, further multilevel support for Ukraine, and bilateral priorities for 2024, including our joint work to develop a strong Romanian-Ukrainian strategic partnership and our ongoing pragmatic agenda," Iohannis wrote on social media platform X.

