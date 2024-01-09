Ukraine is creating video surveillance platform to protect Ukrainians from crime, - Shmyhal

Ukraine has begun to create a unified video surveillance platform. It is needed to protect Ukrainians from crime.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Another important task is to protect Ukrainians from crime. We are creating a unified video surveillance platform," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, it is planned to install 50,000 cameras. At the moment, about 8,000 have already been integrated. This work is ongoing.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine is changing security standards in civilian life. This is a wartime need that will continue after the war is over.

"Therefore, creating a safe environment for our citizens will be one of the government's priorities for this year and the following years," he added.