Finnish MEP Sarvamaa initiates petition to deprive Hungary of voting rights in EU Council

The centre-right MEP from Finland, Petri Sarvamaa, initiated a petition to strip Hungary of its EU Council presidency under Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Finnish politician's Twitter(X).

Sarvamaa called the petition historic and stressed that procedures under Article 7(2) of the EU Treaty had never been initiated against Hungary.

This article provides for the possibility of suspending certain rights, including voting rights in the EU Council, against a state that has repeatedly violated the values of the European Union - respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.

The MEP believes that "the EU decision-making mechanism is simply stuck because of Viktor Orban".

"The only way to make it work is to deprive Orban of his right to vote in the Council," he adds.

Read more: Meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Hungary is planned in near future - OP

The text of the petition notes that Hungary has been repeatedly criticised for undermining the rule of law, and "following Hungary's actions to disrupt the decision-making process of EU member states at the December European Council meeting, we believe it is time for the European Parliament to take action".

The petition will be open for signatures until Friday, after which it will be handed over to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

"This is a turning point for the EU," Sarvamaa concluded.

Earlier, Hungary put forward a new demand to lift its veto on €50bn for Ukraine. According to the Hungarian proposal, the EU should provide Ukraine with €12.5 billion in grants and loans annually, which would amount to €50 billion over four years, as proposed by the European Commission. But only if the funding is reviewed annually.