News Ukrainian PoliticsWar in Ukraine
VR Committee postponed consideration of draft law on mobilization until Wednesday, January 10

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence has postponed consideration of the government’s draft law on mobilization until Wednesday, 10 January.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the telegram channel of People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"Accordingly, tomorrow (most likely) a decision will be prepared to recommend the adoption of the government law as a basis with proposals from the Committee (which should be taken into account before the second reading)," the politician wrote.

He also added that the draft law is likely to be submitted to a vote in the first reading on January 11.

Read more: Parliamentary Committee on Social Policy reported out draft law on mobilization – Honcharenko

Earlier, Zhelezniak reported that five versions of the draft law on mobilization had been registered in the Rada.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, emphasized the gaps in the current mobilization mechanisms.

Before that, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognized the government's draft law on mobilization as one that contains corruption risks.

Read more: Relevant committee of Verkhovna Rada supported recall of Bezuhla from post of Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee. DOCUMENT

