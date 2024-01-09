Russians attacked with two Shaheds hall of culture in Sumy region village – RMA

Russian invaders launched two Shahed attack UAVs on the village of Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region, as a result of the attack, the local Hall of Culture was hit, information about the victims is being clarified.

According to Censor.NET, the regional military administration reported this in a telegram.

"This evening the enemy attacked the border of Sumy region once again. The Russians launched two Shahed-type UAVs into the village of Krasnopillia community. They hit the local Hall of Culture. Private houses and power lines were damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

