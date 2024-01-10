We do not detect Russian army preparations for new offensive on Kharkiv – Land Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not record any preparations for a Russian offensive against Kharkiv. The military will be able to see such actions in advance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Volodymyr Fito, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

"Any formation of any offensive group requires time, resources and trained personnel. Currently, the Russian Federation has deployed very large forces in an offensive operation in Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to him, their number along the entire front line is large, and in order to form another offensive "fist" in any part of the front, extensive preparatory actions are needed. And if there were such preparatory actions, we would have seen them and taken action.

"Now there are no such reasons, so Kharkiv can "sigh with relief". But the enemy is strong, has a lot of resources, the enemy learns quickly on the battlefield and does not take into account human losses. We understand their weaknesses and are fighting back," Fito added.

