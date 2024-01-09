Without Western support for Ukraine, Russian army would be in Kyiv and Uzhhorod – Czech Defense Ministry

During a parliamentary debate, Czech Deputy Defense Minister Jan Jiresch rejected claims that further military assistance to Ukraine hinders "a diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The discussions concerned the petitions of the anti-government group Czech Republic Against Poverty, which, in particular, demanded to stop the rhetoric that "the Czech Republic is at war" and to stop the supply of military weapons to Ukraine. The group's representative, the head of the Czech extra-parliamentary party Right of Respect and Dignity (PRO), Jindřich Reichl, argued that a "diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the conflict" should be achieved in Ukraine.

To this, Jiresch replied that the decision to end the war in Ukraine depends entirely on Russia and its President Putin. "Enemy missiles will not fall on the territory of the Czech Republic if we help Ukraine defend its independence," he said.

The Czech Deputy Defense Minister also pointed out that Russia itself has repeatedly spoken of fighting against the entire West.

"There is no doubt that if we had not supported Ukraine militarily from the very beginning - the Czech Republic, Poland, almost all other European countries and other countries of the world - the Russian army would be in Kyiv or even in Uzhhorod today," the official said.