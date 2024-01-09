Markarova: US and Ukraine discussed steps to boost development of Ukrainian economy
Representatives of the U.S. and Ukrainian governments held an online discussion of further steps to create an additional impetus for the development of the Ukrainian economy, including in strategic industries and the business sector.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova announced this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
The online meeting was also attended by First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
"We discussed in detail and coordinated our further joint steps with our American partners to give an additional impetus to Ukraine's economic development. Special attention was paid to the real sector of the economy, support for both strategic industries and small and medium-sized businesses," Makarova said in a statement.
