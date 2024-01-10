AFU repelled enemy attacks in 7 directions, 77 clashes per day, - General Staff

On Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks, on Marinka - 15.

This was reported by the press center of the General Staff of AFU, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks near Synkivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks on the east of Terny and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Severne and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Staromaiorske of Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attacks west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces are continuing to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy is continuing to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of the Defense Forces.