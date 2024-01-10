Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 366,790 people (+ 800 per day), 6038 tanks, 8684 artillery systems, 11,216 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 365,990 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.01.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 366790 (+800) people,
tanks - 6038 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles - 11216 (+13) units,
artillery systems - 8684 (+12) units,
MLRS - 956 (+2) units,
air defense systems - 639 (+1) units,
aircraft - 329 (+0) units,
helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6834 (+11),
cruise missiles - 1805 (+0),
warships /boats - 23 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11575 (+23) units,
special equipment - 1336 (+3)
