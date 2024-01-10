Foreign Ministers of 47 countries condemned DPRK for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

The heads of foreign ministries of 47 countries in a joint statement condemned North Korea’s supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

The statement is published on the website of the Ukrainian foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The statement was signed, in particular, by representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, and the European Union.

"The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's aggressive war, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime. Russia's use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides the DPRK with valuable technical and military information," the document says.

The statement emphasizes that the transfer of ballistic missiles, along with any other weapons and related materials from the DPRK to Russia, violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

The Ministers called on the DPRK and Russia to comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and to immediately cease all actions that violate them.

"As long as Russia launches waves of missiles and drones against the Ukrainian people, we will continue to stand together in support of Ukraine. We also call on the DPRK to respond to the numerous and genuine proposals to return to diplomacy, the only way to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the Foreign Ministers emphasized.