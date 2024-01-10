Canada has still not handed over NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine, which it promised year ago - mass media

On January 10, 2023, Canada announced plans to purchase NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine, but has not yet done so. The country’s government does not know when the complex will end up in Ukraine.

This is reported by CTV News, Censor.NET informs.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that improving air defense is the top priority for his country in the new year, but the delivery of air defense systems to the battlefield is slow," the article says.

The publication notes that a year ago, the Canadian government promised to allocate funds that would have been used to purchase the NASAMS air defense system. However, the complex has not yet arrived in Ukraine.

In turn, Canada paid the US government $406 million for this air defense system last year.

