Biden hopes US Senate will reach deal on border next week

Next week, party leaders in the US Senate are expected to reach an agreement on the border and migration reform. It is the lack of consensus on this issue that is still blocking the continuation of US assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden on Friday during a speech to US mayors at the White House, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"My team has been working with a bipartisan group of senators for several weeks now to negotiate a deal that includes the border because I believe we need a significant change in border policy," Biden said.

He added that he was ready to act.

"I think we'll be able to come to something next week, at least in the Senate, and I hope it will be a bipartisan package," the White House chief said.

In this context, he stressed that questions remain about the position of the Speaker and Republicans in the House of Representatives, "whether they are ready to act".

Also read: Most members of Congress support aid to Ukraine, Biden says. VIDEO.

It is worth noting that Republicans in the US Congress have put forward a condition that they will agree to continue supporting Ukraine after the Democrats and the administration adopt fundamental changes in US immigration reform.