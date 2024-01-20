Court arrested Mazepa’s brother, businessman, with possible bail of UAH 44 million

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv on Saturday night chose a preventive measure for Yury Mazepa, the brother of the previously arrested businessman Ihor Mazepa. Yurii Mazepa was taken into custody with the alternative of posting bail of 44 million hryvnias.

As Censor.NET informs, lawyer Artem Krykun-Trush informed Suspilne about this.

"On the night of January 20, Ihor Mazepa's brother Yuriy, who is one of the four arrested in the criminal organization case, was sent to custody with an alternative bail of 44 million hryvnias," - lawyer Krikun-Trush.

The prosecutor's office requested that Yuriy Mazepa be bailed for 500 million hryvnias.

"We reduced the bail from 500 million, 10 times. We also paid for a paid camera in advance, we are going to check," the lawyer said.

Read more: Court remands businessman Mazepa in custody with bail of UAH 349 million

According to lawyer Taras Poshivanyuk, Yury Mazepa is also suspected of participating in a criminal group. However, he said that he did not know the details.

Lawyer Krikun-Trush answered the journalist's question about what exactly Yuriy is suspected of and how he is doing in the case, that he is "like a brother".

"Like a brother. Believe it or not, I'm serious. I'm not kidding," Screamer-Trush said.

Read more: Businessman Mazepa detained for complaints about corruption and law enforcement pressure on business – Bloomberg

It was previously reported that the State Bureau of Investigation detained Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and founder of Concorde Capital investment company, on January 18 while crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Later, the law enforcement officers reported that Mazepa was suspected of creating a criminal organization and seizing 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv hydroelectric power station. It was established that it included almost 20 people.

Concorde Capital denies the allegations.

Ihor Mazepa stated that he does not understand the reasons for his detention because he did not personally decide on the allocation of land plots.

On January 19, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ordered Ihor Mazepa, the director of the investment company Concorde Capital, to be detained until February 27 with the possibility of paying a bail of 349 million hryvnias.