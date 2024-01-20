Air Force about night attack by "Shaheds": 4 destroyed, rest - did not reach the targets

During the night attack, not a single enemy kamikaze drone hit its targets.

This is emphasized by the command of the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

It is recalled that on the night of January 20, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 7 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region - RF, and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT of the Luhansk and Donetsk region.

As noted, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 enemy UAVs, the remaining three did not achieve their goals.

Anti-aircraft defense worked within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

