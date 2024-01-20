EU must produce 1.3 million projectiles by end of year, they will reach Ukraine in priority order - European Commissioner Breton

The European Union will be able to produce at least 1.3 million projectiles by the end of this year, most of which should go to Ukraine as a matter of priority.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton during his visit to Estonia, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Pravda".

"We will continue to improve our production capacity, probably to 1.3-1.4 million by the end of this year, and continue to increase it significantly next year," he said.

The European Commissioner refused to reveal the current production figures, stating that these are confidential data.

"With the capacity to produce a million shells, we have to make sure that most of them get to Ukraine as a matter of priority. Because that's where (them) is most urgently needed," Breton added.

According to him, the EU will achieve its goal of having a production capacity of one million shells per year by March or April 2024.

"We are going through a crucial moment for our collective security in Europe, and in the war of aggression that the Russian Federation is waging in Ukraine, Europe must and will continue to support Ukraine with all its resources," Breton said.