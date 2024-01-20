In Tavria direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 units of enemy equipment and eliminated more than 350 occupiers

During January 19, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 356 Russian occupiers in the Tavria direction. In particular, 13 units of enemy equipment were destroyed.

In general, in the Tavria direction, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, carried out 49 combat engagements, and launched 592 artillery barrages.

"Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks by invaders in the Avdiyivka area and another 19 attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky, Donetsk region," the message reads.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiyivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of the Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Vervove Zaporizhzhia region.

The total loss of the enemy in manpower - 356 people.

The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment of the past day - 13 units, in particular: