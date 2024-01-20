Russians have saturated air defences of Crimea and frontline, and then they have back door - Ihnat

Russians deployed air defence forces to Crimea and the front line, but withdrew them from the Russian regions.

According to Censor.NET, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said this in an interview with Focus.

"The fact that they have saturated the contact line with it is 100%, the fact that Crimea is saturated is 200%. But you can see that the rest of the Russian territory is not so saturated with air defence systems.

It's basically a passing through yard. Moscow, St Petersburg, Putin's bunkers will be more or less protected, but Ukrainian-made drones are reaching Moscow, St Petersburg and other oil depots. This is a very good sign.

They are tasting more and more bitterly of the war. The Russians thought that "the SMO was going according to plan", that the war would not affect them. Now it is affecting everyone. Unfortunately, we have been getting it for the past two years - fires, destruction and death. Now they will get it too...

I would like a million Ukrainian drones to fly and put them down in the Urals, but we understand that the possibilities are not unlimited for us and our partner countries," Ignat said.