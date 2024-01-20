Residents of liberated territories received over UAH 755 million of assistance, - Ministry of Reintegration

In 2022-2023, residents of the de-occupied territories received financial assistance in the amount of UAH 755.6 million (USD 19 million).

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the payment process was established thanks to the coordination of the Government and the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"The funds were sent through Ukrposhta to people living in the liberated territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions," the statement said.

In particular, from the end of October 2022 to November 2023, about 119,000 people from these regions received cash assistance totalling more than UAH 459.8 million from IOM.

During the same period, URCS provided more than 246 thousand people with cash assistance worth over UAH 295.7 million.

The Ministry of Reintegration thanked the International Organisation for Migration, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, regional military administrations and Ukrposhta for their cooperation in supporting residents of the liberated territories of Ukraine.