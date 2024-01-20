Ukraine and Slovakia are working on three large-scale projects in energy and logistics, - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine and Slovakia are working on three large-scale energy and infrastructure projects.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

During a working visit to Bratislava, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with Vice Prime Minister for Recovery, Resilience Plan and Use of EU Funds of the Slovak Republic Peter Kmetz. The parties discussed the implementation of three large-scale projects in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

In particular, the steps necessary to accelerate the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector, which will strengthen Ukraine's energy security.

The parties also touched upon the creation of new border crossings and potential joint efforts to establish a Kyiv-Kosice railway connection using the wide-gauge infrastructure from Uzhhorod station through Slovakia.

In addition, the parties discussed humanitarian demining of Ukrainian land.

"We are sincerely grateful for the decision of the Slovak Government to provide funds for the purchase of two Bozhena-4 demining machines for humanitarian demining of the liberated territories of Kherson region. Over the past year, we have managed to bring back into use more than 10% of the territories, or about 18,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land," said Yulia Svyrydenko.

Another topic for bilateral discussion was the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia from the occupied territories. Ukraine is interested in Slovakia's active involvement in this process.

In addition, the parties discussed the importance of the European Commission's Ukraine Facility for the implementation of joint projects.