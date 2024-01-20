Poor coordination and training limit Russian offensive capabilities on left bank of Dnipro, - British intelligence

Poor training and coordination of Russian troops in the area limits their offensive capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

According to intelligence, Russian troops are unable to succeed in offensive operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, despite logistical problems with the Ukrainian military.

The report notes that on 16 January 2024, a spokesman for the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces said that logistics supplies on the left bank of the Dnipro River faced difficulties.

"The Dnipro grouping of Russian troops failed in all its attempts to displace the Ukrainian defenders, although it almost certainly had a significant advantage in the balance of power on this axis. It is likely that poor training and coordination in the area is limiting their offensive capabilities," British intelligence writes.

The occupiers' priority remains to force Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the left bank of the Dnipro.

"It is highly likely that Russia will continue to advance in the Krynok area in the coming weeks, despite increasing casualties," the report adds.