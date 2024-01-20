Taurus manufacturer denies SPD MP Arlt’s statement about limited number of missiles

Taurus Systems will replenish its stock of missiles in case they are supplied to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

The company denied the idea that missile stocks, if supplied to Ukraine, could not be quickly replenished. Taurus Systems is ready to produce new missiles and modify existing ones as soon as possible.

Joachim Knopf, CEO of Taurus Systems, stressed that rapid replenishment of missiles is not a problem.

"In the event of a corresponding order, the manufacturer is ready to start production of new Taurus missiles as soon as possible, as well as to modify the existing ones," he assured.

MBDA, which owns Taurus Systems, said in November that it would be able not only to increase the production of Taurus missiles in the shortest possible time, but also to integrate new technical achievements into them.

As reported earlier, Bundestag member of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), member of the Defence Committee Johannes Arlt said that the Bundeswehr has a limited number of Taurus.

