Ukraine and United States conduct first joint inspection of weapons provided by American partners

The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defence and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with representatives of the US Embassy’s Defence Cooperation Section, inspected weapons and equipment provided by US partners at a military unit.

This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Inspectors from both sides checked three main items:

serial numbers

technical condition;

conditions of proper storage (safety and security).

The inspection is currently processing the information received. According to the Ministry of Defence, there were no comments from US representatives during the joint work.

The Ministry reports that joint inspections of the end use of weapons provided by partners will continue.

"Ensuring access to storage sites, openness and systematic joint inspections are concrete measures we are taking to increase transparency and build trust in relations with partners," Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr summed up.

The report notes that the concept of self-reporting by the partner country on end-use was initiated and signed by the Ministry of Defence on 27 November 2023. The plan of joint physical inspections for the first half of 2024 was agreed with the US side on 14 December 2023.