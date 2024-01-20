Russians are looting houses in occupied territories under guise of reconstruction, - NRC

Since the full-scale invasion, state-sanctioned looting has been rampant in the territories occupied by the Russians.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Under the guise of a housing rehabilitation programme, Russians forcefully enter apartments where there were no residents at the time of the work. Doors are cut down with special tools, even if the apartment has not been damaged. After entering the apartment, such pseudo-builders inspect the property of the residents and seize everything of any value," the Centre writes.

Residents of the TOT say that household appliances, electronics, plumbing, tools, outerwear and even canned food with long-term storage were stolen from their apartments.

"At best, the occupiers leave behind cheap metal-plastic windows with double-glazed windows, without finishing the slopes (window sill space), which in no way contributes to the safety of the apartment. Often, the premises are left without an entrance door, which further leads to the disappearance of all property from such an apartment," the National Resistance Centre emphasises.