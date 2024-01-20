Russia does nothing for nothing, every missile or drone has target in Ukraine - Air Force

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that every missile or drone launched by Russia at the territory of Ukraine has a target, and it is wrong to say that Russian strikes are carried out to deplete Ukrainian air defences.

He said this in an interview with Focus, Censor.NET reports.

"We can't say that the strike is being carried out to deplete our air defence, so that we would use up missiles. This is wrong. Each missile, each drone flies at its own target. Each missile has a marker where it is supposed to hit, whether it is a critical infrastructure facility, a defence enterprise, a military facility, warehouses, and so on. They do everything for a reason. Each missile has its own purpose, including the drone," Ihnat said.

At the same time, he stressed that an attack with a large number of air attack missiles and drones distracts the attention of the entire air defence system and all defence forces.

"Air defence consists of many parts. Many elements. It includes fighter aircraft, ground assets such as anti-aircraft missile units, and radio engineering troops that detect targets. Then there is small air defence, which is more of a part of the ground forces and other defence forces, mobile fire groups, and so on. All of these are under such a huge load at the same time. First, drones fly, reconnaissance by combat, as they say, then missiles are fired in different directions, of course, even time is needed to reload the systems," explained the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

He also noted that Ukrainian air defence "today is focused on local defence of cities, facilities and so on".

"Therefore, unfortunately, both drones and missiles can fly far, up to the western borders, and already there, on the outskirts of their potential targets, they are destroyed by air defence," Ihnat said.

In addition, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force stressed that "the enemy, when attacking with so many missiles and drones, is trying to overload our air defence in order to get as many of these weapons as possible to their targets."