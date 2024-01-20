Russia should not win war against Ukraine, - EU Military Committee Chairman Briger

The security of Ukraine is closely linked to the security of Europe, so Russia should not win the war.

This was emphasised by the former Chief of the General Staff of Austria, now the Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Briger, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia should not win the war," Briger said and called for further support for Ukraine.

He stressed that "the security of Ukraine is closely linked to the security of Europe". According to the general, a Russian takeover of Ukraine would shift Russian influence many kilometres to the west, creating a potential threat similar to that of the Cold War. "The Russian neighbourhood is much more visible in the Baltic region than in Brussels," Briger added.

The Chairman of the EU Military Committee also stated that in the event of any attack on EU member states, "the obligation to provide assistance under both the EU Treaty and NATO Article 5, i.e. collective defence, will apply".

Watch more: Preparing international events to support Ukraine and revive international law - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"From a pragmatic point of view, NATO is likely to be the main actor because it has a command and control system that the EU does not yet have or has not developed to the same extent. In such a scenario, however, the EU would also have to take on the task of defence, for example in the area of critical infrastructure," Briger said.

The chairman of the EU Military Committee also pointed out that if the EU has to take on more responsibility for defence policy after the US elections, he could imagine strengthening the European component of NATO or creating a European army. "I would not rule it out at all in the more distant future," he said.

According to the general, the further European integration, which involves giving up sovereign rights, progresses, the more the issue of joint armed forces will come to the fore. For the time being, Briger is convinced that "the European Union will have the tools necessary to guarantee the security of its citizens in the future". In this context, he noted that the EU's so-called "battlegroups" will be expanded to a rapid reaction force of 5,000 troops and should be ready for deployment from 2025, mainly outside Europe and in addition to NATO.