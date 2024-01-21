ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 376,030 people (+760 per day), 6,181 tanks, 8,875 artillery systems, 11,466 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 376,030 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 01.21.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 376,030 (+760) people,
  • tanks - 6181 (+10) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 11466 (+11) units,
  • artillery systems - 8875 (+7) units,
  • MLRS - 968 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment - 655 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 331 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 6936 (+2),
  • cruise missiles - 1818 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11862 (+14) units,
  • special equipment - 1392 (+3)

Втрати ворога за добу 01

Russian Army (8841) Armed Forces HQ (3963) liquidation (2314) elimination (4915)
