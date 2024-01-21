At night, explosions rang out in Leningrad region of Russian Federation, and fire broke out at gas terminal. VIDEO
On the night of Sunday, 21 January, explosions occurred in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. A fire broke out at the Novatek terminal.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
"The Novatek terminal is on fire in the port of Ust-Luga. The staff has been evacuated and the fire is being extinguished," a local channel reported.
Prior to that, local residents reported hearing a drone flight and two explosions.
The governor of the Leningrad region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, said that there were no casualties. Around 9:00 a.m. on January 21, it was reported that the fire had been contained.
Ust-Luga is 1054 km from the borders of Ukraine.
