Threats to Nikolov: police have identified five participants in illegal actions against journalist. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police identified five people involved in the unlawful actions against journalist Yurii Nikolov. The offense was committed by residents of the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

As noted, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the suspects' places of residence, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Thus, on 15 January, the offenders arrived in Kyiv, came to the house where the victim lived, pasted leaflets on the door, and demanded that the man come out to them. The offenders recorded their actions on their mobile phones.

"Kyiv police officers identified the participants in the incident and, on 20 January, conducted a series of investigative actions with them. In addition, the police seized material evidence, including computer equipment and mobile phones that were used to record the commission of the offense and the planning of illegal actions," the statement said.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers carry out a range of investigative and operational measures to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

Law enforcement officers did not name the journalist, but the video shows that it was a provocation near Yuriy Nikolov's apartment.

Earlier, investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov said that on 14 January, unknown men broke into his apartment and tried to intimidate him. One of the anonymous Telegram channels "Card Office" (which is associated with the Office of the President) published a post with video and photos from the scene.

The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that this constituted an obstruction of journalistic activity.

The Kyiv police reported that they were investigating threats to journalist Nikolov. On 19 January, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office opened proceedings over obstruction of the work of journalist Yuriy Nikolov.