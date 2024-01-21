Russians occupied Krokhmalne and its surroundings in Kharkiv region - Ground forces

The defense forces withdrew from the village of Krokhmalne, Kharkiv region, to reserve positions to save the lives of the soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, said this during the telethon.

"Krokhmalne was a settlement where 45 people lived before the start of the large-scale war. Let's say that there were five houses. And these five houses were destroyed by the Russian aggressor. Our goal is to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders, and their positions have been moved to prepared reserve positions, where they are now holding the line. This does not pose any threat to neighboring units. And I think this is a temporary phenomenon because the front line is changing every day, we just don't report on the capture and retaking of one or two hundred meters. We don't need to do this, but Russian propagandists do," Fitio said.

He noted that Krokhmalne was already under Russian control in 2022, then it was recaptured during the Kharkiv offensive, and now the Russians have occupied the ruins of the village.