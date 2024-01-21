Zelenskyy on mobilization: It is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you

The question of mobilization is primarily a question of justice. There are people who have been in the war since the first days and do not regret it.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with 4 News, Censor.NET informs.

"Mobilization is primarily a question of justice... The fact that they are not complaining does not mean that there should not be an opportunity to replace them, to give them a rest, for those who won back all these months, I am sure, the most difficult," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the mobilization tool is necessary precisely to train new people.

Zelenskyy also advocated that unprepared conscripts should not be sent to the front.

"It's fair to replace someone, it's fair to rest someone. It's unfair to go around when someone dies for you, and it's fair that a person should know where he's going, for how long, how well he'll be prepared," the head of state sums up.

On January 11, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, said that following the results of a meeting in the parliament with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the draft law on mobilization was sent back for revision.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the ministry's team had already prepared a new version of the draft law on mobilization, taking into account the proposals of people's deputies.