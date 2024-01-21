We are preparing for increase in enemy activity in Avdiivka direction - Defense Forces

Currently, the enemy is regrouping in the Avdiivka direction, has reduced the number of combat encounters, and stopped using aviation.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Tavria region Oleksandr Shtupun on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As of 6:00 a.m. on January 21, the enemy has not carried out airstrikes in our operational area for two days. However, yesterday, artillery activity increased somewhat - 703 artillery shells were recorded. Also, there were fewer military clashes last day - only 30 and the use of FPV drones. But the enemy is regrouping and we are preparing to increase its activity," he said.

According to him, the main efforts of the occupiers were concentrated near Avdiivka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske. In total, 23 enemy attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka direction.

"The enemy tried to move forward west of Verbovoy. In particular, another modern Russian BMD-4 was destroyed there," he added.